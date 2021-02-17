Graveside service for Wanda Bowers Whittaker, 90 of Lawton will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko, with Rev. Delbert Hughes and Rev. Ken Kerbo officiating.
Wanda passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.
Wanda was born on Sept. 18, 1930 in Binger, to Floyd and Floy (McNatt) Kerbo. She married Vernon Bowers in 1949 and he preceded her in death. She later married Herman Whittaker in 1969 and he also preceded her in death. She worked as the Cafeteria Manager for Lawton Public School System and later retired from Country Clubs Heights.
She is survived by three sons and their spouses: Bob and Margie Bowers, of Lawton; Michael Bowers and Alan Svec, of Henderson, NV; and Ronnie Bowers, of Lawton; her stepchildren: Randy Whittaker, of Lawton; John Whittaker, of Sterling; and Terry Whittaker, of Fort Worth, TX; her brothers and sisters-in-law: Harold and Doris Kerbo, of Oklahoma City; and LeRoy and Sue Kerbo, of Shawnee; her grandson, Jason Bobby Bowers and his children: Apple and Matilda; and many nieces and nephews including her special niece, Kathy DeLozier; and many other loving family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Vernon Bowers and Herman Whittaker; her step-daughter, Barbara Jean; her step-son, David Whittaker; her brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Joyce Kerbo; and her sister and brother-in-law, Irene and James Vance.
