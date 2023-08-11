Wanda Bertha (Marmor) Mayne was born Nov. 11, 1930, to Walter and Bertha (Rice) Marmor in Waurika. She went to her heavenly home on August 8, 2023, in Cox Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband, Evelon (Bub) Mayne, two infant children, John Paul Mayne and Connie Faye Mayne; her parents, Walter and Bertha Marmor; a sister, Diamond (Marmor) Williams, and brother, Louis Marmor.
She is survived by one son, Joe David Mayne and his wife Linda of Springfield, Missouri; three grandchildren: Joe David Mayne II and his wife, Julie of Springfield, Malinda Diane (Mayne) Goforth and her husband Matt of Bolivar, Missouri, Chad Aaron Mayne and his wife Kortney of Maryville, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren: Kyle and Emma Mayne of Springfield, Seth and Sidney Batten and Luke Goforth of Bolivar, and Connor and Tessa Mayne of Maryville; nieces and nephews: Betty and Linda Ann and her husband Bobby Joe, Nanci and her husband Kevin, Ricky, David and his wife Maxie, Linda Rowena, and Jimmy.
Wanda was raised in Waurika and graduated high school there where she loved participating in the Marching Band and working after school at the Waurika Bus Station.
She married Bub on Nov. 3, 1948, in Clay County, Texas. She was a housewife, taking care of their son Joe while Bub was a truck driver.
Her hobbies through the years: An avid reader and enjoyed crochet, word puzzles, painting by number, adult coloring and listening to Bluegrass.
She and Bub loved Bluegrass and traveled to many festivals where she would also participate in dancing. They had been to several states and Canada.
She lived in Waurika for 20 years, in Fort Worth, Texas a year, 67 years in Cyril, and four years in Springfield, Missouri where she resided at Creekside of Elfindale Independent Living at the time of her passing.
Celebration of Life for Wanda is Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. at The Assembly in Cyril. Rev. Chad Mayne, grandson, will be conducting the service. Burial will follow at Celestial Gardens Cemetery in Cyril.
Thank you and Appreciation of Services by: The Assembly Church and Pastor Randy Cocheran of the Mayne Family Home Church, Green Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri, Fletcher Funeral Home in Fletcher, and Asbury Mortuary and Transport.