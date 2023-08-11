Wanda Bertha (Marmor) Mayne was born Nov. 11, 1930, to Walter and Bertha (Rice) Marmor in Waurika. She went to her heavenly home on August 8, 2023, in Cox Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband, Evelon (Bub) Mayne, two infant children, John Paul Mayne and Connie Faye Mayne; her parents, Walter and Bertha Marmor; a sister, Diamond (Marmor) Williams, and brother, Louis Marmor.

She is survived by one son, Joe David Mayne and his wife Linda of Springfield, Missouri; three grandchildren: Joe David Mayne II and his wife, Julie of Springfield, Malinda Diane (Mayne) Goforth and her husband Matt of Bolivar, Missouri, Chad Aaron Mayne and his wife Kortney of Maryville, Missouri; seven great-grandchildren: Kyle and Emma Mayne of Springfield, Seth and Sidney Batten and Luke Goforth of Bolivar, and Connor and Tessa Mayne of Maryville; nieces and nephews: Betty and Linda Ann and her husband Bobby Joe, Nanci and her husband Kevin, Ricky, David and his wife Maxie, Linda Rowena, and Jimmy.

