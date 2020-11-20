Walton Ward Jr., 69, of Lawton went to his heavenly home on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020.
Graveside service will be 12 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery with Rev. Bill Foote officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Walter was born Nov. 26, 1950 to Walton and Grace (Thompson) Ward Sr. in Lawton. He grew up in the Mt. Scott and Lawton area. He was a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma. He loved sitting outside watching the sunrise. He enjoyed being around family and friends and watching Sci-Fi.
He is survived by: sister Savanna Lial; 2 daughters: Josephine and Nora Mae; 4 grandchildren: Jatayes, Joseph, Jalarie and Walton; nieces and nephews: Sara Porter, Rebecca Lial, David Lial, Ricky Ward, Carlton: “OJ” Redelk, Tracy Redelk, Stacy and David Miller, Malia Niedo; numerous grandnieces and nephews.
Walton is preceded in death by his parents: Walton and Grace Ward Sr.; brothers: Phil Ahhaitty, Carlton Ward and sister Gracie Ward; nieces: Donna Halburg and Karen Saumpty; nephews: Phillip Saumpty and Max Lial.