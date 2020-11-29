Word has been received of the death of Walter “Wally” Marion, 68 of Lawton.
Mr. Marion passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
A private family service was held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Wally was born in 1952 in Charleston, West Virginia. He joined the Army in 1971 and honorably served his county for 21 years before his retirement in 1992. Wally served overseas in many countries to include Vietnam, Korea and Germany and received many awards due to his outstanding service before settling down in Lawton. Following his military retirement, he became a home builder and realtor serving the Lawton/Ft. Sill community for over 20 years before deciding to use his talents to help fellow veterans and their families as a Veteran Service Officer and member of the American Legion.
Wally was known as a hard worker and enjoyed the simple things of life to include good food, working on cars, and playing with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Jason Scott of Bossier City, Louisiana; son Daniel Marion of Denver, Colorado and two grandchildren: Taylor and Trapper Scott. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lois Marion.
Wally loved his family most of all and touched so many lives. He will be truly missed by his family, friends and fellow brothers in arms. He was truly one of a kind and will never be forgotten.
