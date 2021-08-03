Memorial services for Walter W. Millspaugh were held Saturday in Lawton. Walter died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at his home in Lawton. He was surrounded by his family, son David Millspaugh, his girlfriend Thelma Kennedy and David’s son Kenan Millspaugh, his stepbrother Bred Polan and his wife Dephani and their two sons Kaleb and Lian.
He married Dona Millspaugh Jan. 19, 1980.
Water is survived by his son, David and daughter Dana; step sons: Mark Polan and Bred Polan; stepdaughter, Deadra Buffing Dudgeon and husband, Jeff Dudgeon; grandchildren: Kenan and Rylin Millspaugh; and Brenan and Sheridan Millspaugh; step grandchildren: Kalab and Lian Polan; Alix Buffing Hill and husband, Curtis Hill; and Bridge Buffing; and great-granddaughter, Heaven.