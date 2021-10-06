Walter Melvin Rhodes Sr., Lawton, was born Nov. 30, 1935 to the late John Wesley Strawter and Effie Rhodes in Sparta, GA. He departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the age of 85.
Walter grew up in Georgia and married Noonie H. Rhodes and they had six children. In 1967, they moved to Lawton and became members of Bethlehem Baptist Church. He eventually moved his membership to St. James Missionary Baptist Church where he was the Lead Deacon until his death. He dedicated his career to serving our Country. He worked for the Civil Service at Fort Sill Army Base as a supervisor. He was a Sergeant First Class in the United States Army and he retired from the Army National Guard as an E7. He was also a licensed realtor and a member of the Citywide Brotherhood. He was known for and loved remodeling homes and doing almost any kind of handyman work. He loved to get dressed up and go out to eat, talk on his CB radio, play dominoes with his family and friends, never met a stranger, and was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan! But, his favorite thing to do was to spend time with his late wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Noonie Rhodes; parents, John Wesley Strawter and Effie Rhodes; brother, Roy Lee Rhodes; sisters: Juarita Smith and Elizabeth Rhodes; a son, John W. Rhodes; grandsons: Jaydon and Bryson Davis.
Survivors include his children: Beatrice Simpson and husband John of Oklahoma City; Jerolde Hunt and wife Pamela of Oklahoma City; Barnard Rhodes of Edmond; Walter M. Rhodes, Jr. and wife Bree of Marlow and Linda Kelly of Lawton; 22 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. He also has a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and countless friends that he loved.
Graveside services for Walter Melvin Rhodes Sr. will be on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston. The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.