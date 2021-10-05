Funeral for Walter M. Rhodes Sr., 85, Lawton will be Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Fort Sill National Cemetery.

Mr. Rhodes died Sept. 28, 2021.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com

