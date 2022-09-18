Walter J. Gillispie, age 76, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022, in Edmond. Walter was born on Oct. 27, 1945, in Lawton, to Walter F. Gillispie and Anna (Clyde) Gillispie. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1964 and then graduated from Central State University in Edmond in 1969. Walter married the love of his life Sandra on Dec. 11, 1965, and they remained married until her passing in 2014. Walter was best known as a dedicated husband of 49 years, a dad to Sandi and Jay, and Papa to his grandkids. He was also known for being a great businessman and mentor to aspiring entrepreneurs. He deeply enjoyed sharing his experiences and wealth of knowledge by investing his time with hard working entrepreneurs like himself. The number of small business women and men that he impacted is immeasurable. Walter defined the true meaning of hard work, dedication, and 100% effort.

Walter was self-made. Following high school, Walter worked for Western Auto and for his father in Georgia. He attended Georgia State University, and then he returned to Oklahoma and graduated from the Central State University with a degree in Accounting. Following graduation, he passed the CPA exam, and he went to work for the IRS until 1977. In 1980, he started the oil business Onyx Energy with his best friend of 62 years John Ogilbee, and in 1984, he and John formed Chama Co. In 1986, Walter said he “needed a day job” so he and John formed Gillispie & Ogilbee in 1986. Since then, he had many other businesses in oil & gas, banking, real estate, home furnishings, and restaurant ventures. He loved the excitement of the deal. One of his most notable professional successes included his involvement with the revitalization of Oklahoma City Bricktown with his longtime friend Jim Brewer.