Walter Don Kerr, 80, Houston, TX
The family of Walter D. Kerr cordially invites you to join in celebrating his life on September 22 at 1:00 p.m. at Union Valley Baptist Church, Cookietown, OK. We request you bring your thoughts, prayers and fondest memories of Walter. The church will serve lunch for the family prior to the service.
Walter Don Kerr was born to Joe Dial Kerr and Ida Anna (Eschler) Kerr on December 3, 1939 in Walters, OK and departed this life in Houston, TX on September 15, 2020 at the age of 80 years, 9 months and 12 days.
Walter grew up at Walters, graduating from Temple High School in 1957. Later he went on to receive his bachelor degree in Marketing from Oklahoma State University in 1961, and married Sharon Lee Jones on 27 October 1962. He served his country honorably in the United States Army and National Guard as a tank and artillery soldier between 1962 through 1967. After college he worked in the oil supply field, which included overseas positions in Venezuela from 1967 to 1972.
Walter eventually transitioned to the steel industry, working for several U.S. manufactures of drilling and pipeline products in Houston, Texas. Upon his retirement in 2007, Walter and his bride of 57 years, moved to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. While living in Arkansas, Walter enjoyed his community church, golfing, and fishing with friends, and family members living nearby. He and Sharon also enjoyed traveling around the U.S. and overseas. Walter and Sharon moved back to Houston in 2017 in order to be closer to daughter Stephanie and grandson Matthew.
Walter spent the final years of his life active in his community church, maintaining an immaculate yard, and working with Stephanie on various home improvement project they happily tackled together.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ida, father Joe, and an infant son, Kevin Lee Kerr.
Survivors include his spouse, 2 children, and three grandchildren. Wife Sharon Lee Kerr of Houston, TX, daughter Stephanie Deann Kerr of Houston, TX, son Joe Don Kerr and spouse Lily Kerr of Annandale, VA; 3 grandchildren, Matthew Tipton, Mitchell and Charlotte Kerr; 2 sisters, Lois Marie Kinney of Walters and Nancy Kerr of Burkburnett, TX; a sister-in-law, Nelda Garrett and husband Phil of Conway, AR; 2 brothers-in-law, Linza Jones and wife Olga of Whitney, TX, Derwin Jones of Iowa Park, TX; other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters, OK, with Rev. Arbuary Ritter officiating.