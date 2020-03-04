Service for Walter Calhoun Owens will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Geronimo, Oklahoma. Walter Calhoun Owens, 56, of Geronimo, Oklahoma passed away in his home on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
He was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on December 9, 1963 to Sonny and LaDean Owens. He went to school at MacArthur High School and worked in construction for many years. He loved to go fishing and he was a collector of many things. Walter and his wife Paula Owens of 25 years had four children; Chris, Bridgette, Patricia, and Hailey Owens.
Survivors include Chris and Kristi Glover and granddaughter Tori Wiles. Bridgette Owens and three grandchildren. Patricia and Jay Newsom and granddaughter Serenity Newsom. Mother LaDean Dover. Four brothers; Mike and Gladys Owens, Steven and Lori Owens, David Owens, and Rocky Owens. Two sisters; Suzy Norris and Alice and Dennis LaRoche. Two uncles; Bobby Owens, Joe Owens and numerous nephews, nieces and in-laws.
Preceded in death by his wife Paula Owens, father Sonny Owens, and two sisters Starlet Sowards and Edna Marker.