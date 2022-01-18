Funeral service for W. Richard Goss Jr. will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in First Baptist Church with Rev. Aaron Martin officiating.
Burial with police department honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5 — 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The service may viewed by following the livestream link at fbclawton.org
Richard Goss died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Wichita Falls, Texas at the age of 67. He was born Sept. 20, 1954 in Fort Sill, to Wallace Richard Goss Sr. and Violet Grace “Pat” Goss. Richard grew up in Lawton and was a 1972 graduate of Lawton High School. He continued his education, earning his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and minor in business administration from Cameron University in 1975. He married Wilma Sales on April 10, 1987 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Richard led a life many of us read about or watch on detective series, retiring as the Special Agent in Charge of the Western District of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. His 40 year law enforcement career started with the Lawton Police Department where he advanced to Detective leading to his OSBI career. His keen ability to focus without being distracted and amazing attention to detail served him well in his career, but also taught us all about “compartmentalizing” when times became stressful — one problem at a time.
Richard taught marksmanship for several law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma and fondly told amazing stories of his training at Quantico. His engaging smile and welcoming spirit solved many crises both professionally and personally. He absolutely loved big-game hunting, fishing or just being outside to enjoy nature. He and Wilma owned and operated Trivet’s Family Restaurant in Elgin, which was known across the country for delicious pies.
Richard’s life touched so many people by solving cases, freely mentoring anyone who wanted to learn and bringing resolution to incredibly complex problems. His family is so grateful for his touch including his wife, Wilma, three children, Brandon Goss and former spouse, Courtney Goss; Rachael Adamson and husband Dr. Philip Adamson, and James Spence and wife Sonya; eight grandchildren: Jacob; Alyssa; Alex; Jaxon; Bentley; Shelby; Lacy and Tanner and his sister Kim Goss Wilson.
His parents and brother, Dr. Larry G. Goss, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
