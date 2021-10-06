Funeral service for Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Retired) W.L. Paul will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Daniel Litchford, Comanche County Memorial Hospice Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow with full military honors in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
W.L. Paul, 92, passed away Saturday Oct. 2, 2021, at his home in Lawton. Mr. Paul was born Dec. 26, 1928, in East Texas to J.C. and Ruby Mae (Shugart) Paul Sr. He served in the US Navy, US Air Force and US Army. During his 33 years in the Army he served in the Korean War and had multiple tours in Korea as well as two tours in Vietnam. He received four Bronze Stars for service above and beyond.
He married Kim Ki Yong on Sept. 17, 1979, in Seoul, South Korea. He enjoyed life and enjoyed a good party with family and friends. He will be missed by all those who knew him.
He is survived by his three daughters: Teresa Paul; Kristy Paul; and Dorothy Paul-Vela; two sons: John Paul and Tomas Knopper; six grandchildren: Brandi Montz; Justin Paul; Ariyana Vela; Kynadei Vela; Brooklynn Vela; three great-grandchildren: Kyndell Montz; Parker Montz, and Ryleigh Paul; sister-in-law: Bobby Paul and many cousins, nephews, nieces, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kim; parents, J.C. and Ruby Paul; one sister, Juanita Rodges; two brothers: J.C. Paul Sr. and Jimmy Paul, and ex-wife, Dean Paul.