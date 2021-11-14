Fences checked, cattle fed, all is right on the ranch at W. B. (Slick) Winkler, at 92 years of age, gets into red pickup, with a gleam in his eye and a smile on his face, to make the journey to his Heavenly Father on Thursday Nov. 11, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at Crestview Memorial Park, Wichita Falls, TX.
Slick was born on July 18, 1929 in Tishomingo, to the late Tom and Rosie (Sheridan) Winkler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Bert, Albert, Jeff, Van Noy, Jay, and Cotton; sisters: Ruby, Inez, and Mae; first wife Helen Underwood Winkler and her children: Veda Lynn and Bobby Gene; and second wife Ellen Gee Winkler.
W. B. is survived by wife Faye Winkler of Walters; daughter-in-law, Mary Winkler of Wichita Falls; grandchildren: Gary Winkler and wife Angela of Walters and Michael Winkler and wife Ashley of Iowa Park, TX; great-grandchildren: Kolby and Kash; and sister, Ardie Raley of Phoenix, Arizona.
If desiring, memorial donations may be made in W. B.’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Hospice of Wichita Falls.