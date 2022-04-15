W.B. Nell Jr. (Dub) was born in the TeaCross Community, Oklahoma on April 5, 1928. He passed away in Hollis, on April 12, 2022.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Hollis Church of Christ, Hollis.

Interment will follow services at Fairmount Cemetery in Hollis, under the direction of Harmon County Funeral Home, Hollis.

