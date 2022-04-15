W.B. 'Dub' Nell Jr. Apr 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save W.B. Nell Jr. (Dub) was born in the TeaCross Community, Oklahoma on April 5, 1928. He passed away in Hollis, on April 12, 2022.Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Hollis Church of Christ, Hollis.Interment will follow services at Fairmount Cemetery in Hollis, under the direction of Harmon County Funeral Home, Hollis.To sign the online guest book and share memories with the family please visit www.HarmonCountyFuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hollis Church Of Christ Interment Nell Jr. Funeral Service Funeral Home Fairmount Cemetery Harmon County Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists