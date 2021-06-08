Graveside service for Vonta L. (Rollins) Ford will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton, with Matt Kelly, Pastor of Letitia Baptist Church officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Vonta L. (Rollins) Ford, 63, Lawton, passed away, Saturday, June 5, 2021 in Lawton.
Vonta L. Ford was born Nov. 18, 1957 in Duncan to Dora Mae (Evans) Rollins. She grew up in Duncan and graduated from Duncan High School where she participated in the pep club. She also attended Red River Technology Center in Duncan. Vonta married Steven L. Ford on Feb. 16, 1979 in Lawton. In the early years Vonta worked at various places to make ends meet working at Gibson’s Discount Center in Duncan, AAA Travel, Hallmark Cards in Lawton and Leo’s Gas Station at Bethel Road and the Pumpkin Center Store before becoming a full time homemaker. She enjoyed volunteer work where she could always meet and help people. She helped with the VITA and TCE tax programs; she was a first responder in her community and enjoyed her time helping with various activities at church. She loved to sing and enjoyed taking care of her family, especially her husband, Steven. She would be offended if her favorite son-in-law, Clint, was not mentioned and her three grandchildren whom she helped care for from babies until she could no longer. She loved her daughter, Mel, just as much, waiting on the next phone call to rush and help with whatever was needed. Vonta was raised in the city but began to love and enjoy her wild country roots where she learned the art of farming, plowing fields, planting crops, sorting cattle and driving an old one ton truck. She could throw a ton of feed per day and never complain. She was more than a homemaker, she was a farmer, farmer’s wife and friend to everyone she came in contact with. She never met a stranger and still did not up the point of her passing. Vonta never saw the negative side of anyone; always cheering everyone to success. Her voice seemed to carry for miles and she had an ability to embarrass but one thing for sure she carried and infectious smile at the corniest of jokes, just ask those that knew her well. At this point she would probably say, “Mel that’s enough, it’s time to go now or come on Steven you’re too slow!” She loved Clint, Collin, Brook, and Caleb more than her words were ever spoken and at the end her silence was deafening to all of us. She would tell you to enjoy all things and do well and hang on to the memories of your Nanny as we will all be together again someday. She would probably say to Steven and Mel, “Don’t worry about me there is work to be done”. She loved us, took care of us, woke up early and stayed up late to ensure our needs were met. Vonta’s work on earth is done, her last three and a half years have been hard and she fought the good fight! She was the family’s lily of the valley so go rest high on that mountain!
Vonta is survived by her husband of the home; daughter, Melanie (Ford) Langford and husband Clint; three grandchildren: Collin, Caleb and Brook Langford; mother-in-law, Elza Queen; brother-in-law, Danny Ford and his wife Sharon; aunt and uncle, Harry and Mary Johnson and friend of the family, Sue Trott.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Memorial contributions may be made to Letitia Baptist Church, 2606 S State HWY 65, Lawton, OK 73501 or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or by going to www.diabetes.org.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com