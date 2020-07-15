Vonna Deane Ogle was born June 9, 1935 in near Fort Cobb in Caddo County, Oklahoma to Hershel Lee and Pauline (Hunt) Lumpkin. She passed away on July 13, 2020, in Lawton at the age of 85.
Viewing will be from 9:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M. on July 14-15 at Cyril Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled on Thursday, July 16, at 10:00 A.M. at the First Christian Church in Cyril with Pastor Delbert McCurley officiating. Interment will follow at the Celestial Gardens cemetery under the direction of Cyril Funeral Home.
Vonna graduated from Broxton High School. She married Richard Leroy Ogle in October 1972. Vonna was employed as a dietary specialist at Ft. Sill’s Reynolds Army Hospital. She enjoyed gardening and mowing her lawn. She loved to watch her children and grandchildren play sports. She loved going to OU football games and had season tickets for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Donna Mason. Vonna is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard; children: Kerry and wife Cindy Mitchell of Cyril; Fred and wife Linda Ikard of Cyril; Jerry and wife Kathie Ogle of Lawton; Donna and Charley Robertson of Elgin; Nancy and Vince Flores of Oklahoma City; 14 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sister, Sue and husband Roy Scammahorn of Apache; aunt, Betty Acton; and uncle, Merle Lumpkin.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.cyrilfh.com.