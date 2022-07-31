Funeral services for Vivien Jones, 98, of Elgin, will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Elgin Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Neighbors officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Memorial Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will greet and visit with friends and guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday evening.
Vivien Georgina May (Pink) Jones 98 years, 7 months and 15 days old passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Elgin.
Vivien was born Jan. 13, 1924, in Huntspill, England to Alfred and Minnie Pink. She completed education in England. Vivien met and married John Penson (JP) Jones in England where they were married on Sept. 24, 1944. Vivien was a WWII war bride and traveled to America on a boat with her eldest child to be reunited with JP. They were blessed in their lives with four children. Vivien worked for Elgin Public Schools for 35 years and was known as the best hot rolls lady ever.
Vivien is survived by two sons, John Dale Jones and wife Ida Mae of Elgin, and Rick Jones and wife Cindy of Meers, and one daughter, Kim Jones and Julie of Meers; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and five great great-grandchildren.
Vivien was preceded in death by her husband J.P.Jones; one daughter Patricia Kerr; one grandson, Michael Kerr, her parents Alfred and Minnie Pink; five sisters; two brothers, and her special sister-in-law Alice Love.
Vivien loved her children, grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. But most of all enjoyed her summertime trips back home to be with her family.