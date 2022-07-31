Funeral services for Vivien Jones, 98, of Elgin, will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Elgin Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Neighbors officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Memorial Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will greet and visit with friends and guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday evening.

Vivien Georgina May (Pink) Jones 98 years, 7 months and 15 days old passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Elgin.