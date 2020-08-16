Funeral service for Vivian W. Hendrix , 89, of Lawton, OK will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend John Hiller of Centenary United Methodist Church officiating.
Viewing will be began on Saturday, August 15, 2020 and will continue until just prior to her funeral service.
Following her service, she will be buried at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Vivian Hendrix died in Bedford, Texas on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Vivian was born on May 25, 1931, in Wellston, OK, to Thomas and Ethel Hall. She married Bert Hendrix on October 15, 1950, at the home of Everett and Geneva Kirkpatrick. Bert died on January 21, 1980. Vivian worked as a Civil Servant on Fort Sill, first in the ID Section, then as secretary to the post Chaplin. After more than 30 years of service, Vivian retired. Retirement did not suit Vivian, and eventually she went back to work as a legal secretary for Jeff Shaw. At age 82, Vivian retired permanently. Vivian loved to travel and had visited many different countries over the years. She had been a member of the International Toastmistress Club, competing in numerous speech contests. She was a member of the United Methodist Women at Centenary Church. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #82, and served in many roles.
Vivian is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Don and Tonya “TJ” Hendrix of Bedford, TX; her sister: Ethel Townsley of Chandler, OK; four nieces and six nephews as well as many friends and extended family.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband: Bert; her son: Dale Lee Hendrix; her parents: Thomas and Ethel Hall; her brothers: Joe Hall and Eutrice Hall; her sisters: Edith Ulmann, Lucille Abney, Lenora Hall, Eleanora Hall, and Mamie Loretta Hall; her brothers in law: Kenneth Ulmann, Phillip Abney, and Albert Hopkins; sister in law: Mildred Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of choice in Vivian’s memory.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.