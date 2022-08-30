Vivian Verda Saupitty Gooday, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side. Vivian was born Jan. 6, 1930, in the Mt. Scott Community on the Elizabeth Chibitty allotment to William Saupitty and Elizabeth Chibitty Saupitty.
Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Watchetaker Hall with Mike Keahbone officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Vivian is a descendant of Chief Mow-way of the Penatuka Nuu band of Comanche, her grandmother, Nahmee, was daughter to Chief Mow-way, who was married to Saupitty. She was a proud full blood member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and life-long resident of the Mt. Scott Community. Her hobbies included attending hand games and pow-wows, playing solitaire and reading books. She was very proud of her brothers who served overseas in World War II. She graduated from Fort Sill Indian School in 1947 and attended the Kiowa Nursing Program and graduated from LPN Nursing School in 1949. Mother worked at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and retired from the Lawton Indian Hospital in 1996.
She is survived by her children: William Saupitty Sr., (Emily) of Apache; Harold Preston Hernasy Jr., and Robert Gooday both of the home; Connie Rowlins of Huntsville, AR; Carol Mithlo (Rickie) of Cache; her grandchildren: Edward Saupitty, Daniel Saupitty Sr., William Saupitty Jr., Naivee Saupitty, Lauren Dalby, Derian Dalby, Karissa Dalby, Sydney Dalby, Jasmine Thompson, Jamaica Leirl, Sayward Herring, Magan Emitt, Safira Schuster, Tezra Deaton, Coy Whelchel, Corey Whelchel, Cody Whelchel; 33 great-grandchildren; 6 great great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends that loved her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Chibitty Saupitty; father, William Saupitty; daughters: Rose Marie Saupitty and Donna Emitt; brothers: Larry Saupitty, Tennyson Saupitty, Floyd Saupitty, Carney Saupitty Sr., and Stanford Saupitty; sisters: Clara Saupitty Kaywaykla and Marie Saupitty Tonips; one grandson, Ba’e’zronie Saupitty; one great-grandchild; one great great-grandchild.