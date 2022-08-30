Vivian Verda Saupitty Gooday, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side. Vivian was born Jan. 6, 1930, in the Mt. Scott Community on the Elizabeth Chibitty allotment to William Saupitty and Elizabeth Chibitty Saupitty.

Funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Watchetaker Hall with Mike Keahbone officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

