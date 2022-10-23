Funeral service for Vivian M. Thurman will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Willoughby and Gary Hart officiating.
Burial will follow in the Walters Cemetery.
Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High near 85F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy and Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 6:20 am
Funeral service for Vivian M. Thurman will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Willoughby and Gary Hart officiating.
Burial will follow in the Walters Cemetery.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Vivian M. Thurman died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 81. She was born Oct. 24, 1940 in Ashley County, Arkansas to Frank L. and Annie L. (Hartley) Craig. She graduated high school in 1958 at Fountain Hill, Arkansas and then in 1959 completed her studies at Draughon Business College in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Vivian married A.D. “David” Thurman, Jr. on July 17, 1959 in Shreveport, LA. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2001. Vivian was a proud military spouse and homemaker, joining her husband both domestically and abroad including Lakenheath, England and Clark Air Force Base, Philippines during his Air Force career. Later, Vivian worked for J.T. Neal Insurance Company for 19 years where she studied for and earned her Oklahoma Professional Insurance Certificate and was a member of the Lawton Professional Insurance Womens Chapter.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Lawton and was active in Sunday School and Bible studies. She was a true reflection of her Arkansas Christian roots and Southern hospitality for she always had a kind word for everyone she interacted with. She was happiest spending time with her family especially at the holidays. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking and was often asked to share her recipes. She enjoyed interior decorating her home and her daughter’s homes while listening to Southern Gospel music. She was a fan of home renovation shows and an avid reader.
Survivors include her three children: David Thurman, Carol Thurman and Marilyn Thurman, all of Lawton; six grandchildren: Ashley, Elaura, Ethyn, Carolyn, Kayla and Davia; seven great-grandchildren: Matthew, Melanie, Aubrey, Zachary, Alliyah, Amelia and Jeremiah; her sister, Norma Warren, Rockport, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Michael, two brothers and five sisters.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.