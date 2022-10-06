Funeral services for Vivian LaFaye “Vicky,” Wallace, 67, Lawton will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Pastor Willie B. Smith officiating.
Ms. Wallace passed Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Howard Harris Funeral Home.
She was born Aug. 4, 1955, in Lawton to Timothy Elmore II and Loretta Wallace. She attended Douglas Elementary School and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1974 and was still an avid Eagles fan. She went on to attend Cameron University.
Vivian was famous for her knitting skills; she made it her goal to knit an array of products for every family member. She is most known for her fierce protection of her niece.
Vivian was a resolute community member, she worked diligently for Goodwill Industries of Oklahoma taking care of community donations. After moving to Kansas City, she was a member of Whole Persons a volunteer organization that offers a broad range of services to people with disabilities to increase their ability to perform day-to-day activities and reduce the need of support from family members, professional attendants, or other care-giving services.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Thomas L. and Bernice Wallace, her mother, Loretta Wallace, her father, Timothy Elmore II, her sister, Jacqueline Wallace, and Aunt Grace Delaney, and Uncle Kenneth Wallace.
She is survived by her niece, Shakema (Marlon) Onias, Tulsa; Aunt Claudette Peck, Lawton; Uncle Charles Wallace Sr., Lawton and nephew Charles L. Wallace Jr., Lawton. Two special great nephews: Joshua and Jonas Onias, Tulsa; cousins: Shaun (Demetrius) Hicks, Lawton; Carol Smith, Houston, TX; Stephanie (Antonio) Dunston, Midland, GA, and Chalonda Wallace, Dallas, TX and numerous cousins and friends.