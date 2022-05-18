Funeral service for Vivian Ann John will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Danny El Kouri officiating.
Burial will follow in Flower Mound Cemetery.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Vivian Ann John died Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 87. She was born Dec. 30, 1934 in Oklahoma City, to Casey and Clara Ethel (Reed) Fine. She grew up in Lindsay, and was a 1952 graduate of Lindsay High School. Following graduation she attended Oklahoma State University, earning her bachelor’s degree and later earned her master’s in education from the University of Oklahoma.
She married Ramon Leon John on Dec. 29, 1959, in the Memorial Chapel of First Baptist Church, Lawton. Vivian helped Ramon with the opening of Flowers by Ramon on Fort Sill before the business moved to Lawton in 1961. Vivian and Ramon later divorced but remained close.
Vivian worked as a bookkeeper for Wolverton Furniture, taught seventh grade English at Tomlinson Junior High School and later held an associate professor position as an English teacher at Cameron University. She retired from the Oklahoma State Department of Human services as a social worker, specializing in child abuse cases.
She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church and had been active in her younger years with the Lawton Community Theater. She was also an accomplished artist and refined her drawing and painting skills by auditing various classes at Cameron University.
Vivian is survived by her children: Elaine Cohee, Fort Worth, Texas; Randy John and daughter-in-law, Cindy, Tulsa; Lance John, Lawton, and Lori El Kouri and husband Danny, Lawton; 13 grandchildren and their spouses: Ladell Cohee; Betsy Cohee; Lindsey Dominguez; Brandon John; Jared and Allison Morris; Jason and Kelly Morris; Amy and Corey Knight; Ryan and Katelyn John; Seth and Jennifer John; Abe and Stephanie El Kouri; Joe Dan and April El Kouri; John Paul and Emily El Kouri and Sheridan and Eli Garcia; 28 great-grandchildren; several great great-grandchildren; and her brother and sister-in-law, John and Susan Fine, Austin, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a daughter and son-in-law, Beverly Denise and Mitch Morris; daughter-in-law, Loretta John; grandchildren: Beverly Katrice Cohee; Christopher Wayne Cohee and Jennifer Michelle Morris, two great-grandchildren and her brother, Tom Fine.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com