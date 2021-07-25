Sue Wigington, lovingly referred to by most as “Ms. Sue”, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 15, 2021 after a long, courageous, and hard fought battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was born on April 9, 1943 in Walters, to Doris and Kenny Otis, although her mother and father-in-law, Charlene and D.L. Wigington, thought of her as their daughter as well.
Sue graduated from Oklahoma State University in May of 1965, then quickly preceded to marry the love of her life and her high school sweetheart, Dan Wigington, on June 5, 1965. Together they raised, as Ms. Sue would say, three of “the best” daughters in the world. She would describe Danna Diane, Kimberly Sue, and Sally Heather as pretty, smart, strong, and sometimes a bit bossy, but, oh, how she loved her girls and they her.
Sue’s love for her three girls only compounded when each proceeded to marry three of “the best” son-in-laws in the world. Ms. Sue thought everything about her family was the best. Not every parent finds being an in-law easy, but Sue Sue and her Danny sure made it look easy, and they both loved their son-in-laws like their own. Their three girls know they were always loved beyond measure, but they often laugh about how their parents may have secretly favored their son-in-laws over the years.
Then, when the grandchildren came, well, there wasn’t any question of their focus, love, and devotion. Oh, how their “magnificent seven” grandchildren, Bentley, Brooke, Parker Anne, Emerson, Dan, Will, and Wesly Sue were loved and adored by Sue. She was the heart and soul of the beautiful family she and Dan built. She poured love into them every single day, and prayed for them constantly. One of Sue’s sons-in-law said it best when he said, “I don’t think there is another person that could make someone feel so loved and so special as Sue Sue does.”
Sue and Dan taught their family how to love each other fiercely, put each other first, love those who impact our lives negatively from a distance, and to love our children (their grandchildren) beyond measure. They taught us how to make even an ordinary day special, but Sue made sure the special occasions were celebrated BIG! Sue and Dan tried never to miss their children’s or their grandchildren’s events, and, as it turns out, watching their children and their grandchildren compete and do what they love to do was the joy of Sue’s life. She was the giver of love and creator of many precious memories that her husband, daughters, son-in-laws, and grandchildren will cherish for a lifetime.
Through the years, Sue was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother aunt, friend, educator, and mentor to all who were blessed enough to know her; for to know her was to know love. Ms. Sue did not limit her love and wisdom to family members. In 1973, Sue opened a preschool, the Play to Learn Center. She believed teaching was God’s plan for her, and she felt that the years at Play to Learn, and the subsequent years spent teaching in the Lawton Public School system were enhanced by God’s presence and grew her spiritually. Many who were not family were taken under her wing and were “raised” by her as well — you know who you are.
Sue was civic-minded and supported many organizations throughout her life. She was active in the Junior Service League, the Lawton Philharmonic, multiple PTAs, the Woodland Hills Pep Club and Booster Club, PEO, Pi Beta Phi, the Kappa Kappa Iota Gamma Mu Chapter, Savante, and the National Council for Teachers of English. Sue supported many organizations and athletic programs quietly and with great pleasure. She loved making a difference in the lives of others. Sue will be missed incredibly, but what a life well lived! As she often advised: Remember the Lord puts people in our lives for a reason. She stressed that we are all here on this earth to love, nurture, and be compassionate towards one another. Ms. Sue lived the words she taught consequently blessing the lives of so many with her love.
Sue is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dan Wigington; her daughter, Danna and her husband, Eric Bross; her daughter, Kimber and her husband, Rob Downey; her daughter, Heather and her husband, Craig Clement; seven grandchildren: Bentley and Brooke Bross; Parker Anne and Emerson Clement; and Dan; Will; and Wesly Sue Downey; her “adopted” son, Sheroyd Brown and his wife Aidan and son Miles; her brother Jerry Otis; her brother-in-law, Ronald Wigington and his wife, Pam; her nephews and their wives: Greg and Kelly Otis; Kenny and Misty Otis; Kevin and Karla Otis; her nephew Dustin and his wife, Ashley Wigington; her niece, Courtney Kay and her husband, Chris Duffy; and multiple great-nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Doris and Kenny Otis; her adoring mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charlene and D.L. Wigington; her sister-in-law, Sylvia Wigington Crockett.
A celebration of life honoring Sue will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church with Dr. Robert Gorrell presiding.
Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
There will be a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Centenary Memorial Fund of Centenary United Methodist Church at 704 SW D Avenue, Lawton, OK. 73501
