Virginia “Sue” Forrest, 89, passed away at her home in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Sue was born on Oct.1,1930 in Greencastle, Missouri. She married her husband Harold “Hal” Forrest on Aug 25,1961. They were happily married for over 55 years.
She earned a BS degree in Education from Missouri State University, with a major in Home Economics and a minor in Art. She earned a MS degree in Clothing, Textiles, and Merchandising from Oklahoma State University in 1961. She then worked as a high school teacher in Missouri. After getting married, Hal enlisted in the army as an officer. The couple was stationed at various military bases while raising their three children. Hal was a veteran and served two tours in the Vietnam War, during which time Sue took care of their young children back home. The couple eventually settled in the Lawton/Fort Sill area where she worked for many years in education until her retirement from the Lawton Public Schools. Sue was a long time active member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. She was also active in the St. Paul’s Wednesday Night Bible Study group, where she had many close friends. In her free time she enjoyed reading, watching sports, spending time with her grandchildren, and collecting antiques.
Survivors include her children and their significant others: Greg (Melinda) Forrest, Houston, Texas, Ron Forrest (Misty Mason), Lawton, Cara (Ken) Smesko, Akron, Ohio; six grandchildren: Geoffrey Forrest, Allison Forrest, Erin Forrest, Jackson Forrest, Kaden Smesko, Caleb Smesko; and a sister, Mauretta Fugate, Urbana, Missouri.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Hal Forrest; her sister Lorene Wingo; and her parents, W. Ray and Lotta Custer Darr.
Sue will be buried with her husband at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK, in the spring of 2021. A memorial service for family and friends will be scheduled and announced at that time.