Virginia O. (Tucker) Darnell, 90, was born Feb. 27, 1931 in Apache to Virgil O. and Wanda Wanette (Waterman) Tucker. She passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Elk City.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 4 — 6 p.m. at Crews Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Apache with Pastor Bryce Hargis and Pastor Chris Stinnett officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons: Dustin Darnell, Brady Hargis, Morgan Darnell, Logan Wright, Bryce Hargis, and Wyatt Williamson. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crews Funeral Home.
Virginia attended public schools in Apache and Altus. She then attended OCW in Chickasha and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from the University of Hawaii. On Sept. 19, 1951 she married Eugene W. Darnell while in Honolulu, Hawaii. Their family was completed with the birth of their children — Lori, Mike, Michele, and Pat.
Teaching was her passion. She began her teaching career in Alden and Stecker before serving 20+ years at Apache High School prior to her retirement in 1988. She was a member of Apache’s First United Methodist Church since 1951, where she also used her teaching skills as a long-time Sunday school teacher, and was a member of the choir. She was a founding member of the Stitch in Time Sewing Club, a member of the Farmerette Quilting Club, the founding advisor of Apache’s Young Homemakers of Oklahoma chapter, and a member of The Lawton Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines.
Virginia is survived by her children: Lori and Robert Stafford, Apache; Mike and Rita Darnell, Apache; Michele and Randy Hargis, Elk City; Pat and Belinda Darnell, Cache; grandchildren: Cari and Mike Clodfelter, Apache; Nichole and Joe Davis, Apache; Dustin and Jessica Darnell, Roff; Kristin and Michael Dennington, Apache; Brady and Hannah Hargis, Tulsa; Bryce and Megan Hargis, Springfield; Maresa and Cheyenne Hill, Apache; Morgan and Blair Darnell, Kernersville, NC; Logan and Molly Wright, Kernersville, NC; Kacee and Chris Pate, Houston, TX: Michelle and Rondo Kopepasah, Anadarko; John Stafford, Apache; great-grandchildren: Wyatt Williamson; Cara and Henry Cole; Kyler VandenBroeck; Jesse Lamb; Patrick Davis; MaKenzi and Kaden Darnell; Rainee and McKinley Dennington; Addison; Cadence and Jaxon Pate; Boston; London and Baker Hargis; Colton; Sammy and Gryffin Serbanic; Brooklyn and Chandler Darnell; Salem Wright; great great-grandchildren: Jackson and Anderson Cole; and special friend, Bob Jacobson, of Roseburg, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Wanda Tucker; spouse, Gene Darnell; sisters: Louise Waterbury and Dorothy Smith; and brother, Kenneth Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Apache First United Methodist Church or to the Senior Nutrition Center of Apache.
