To live in the Hearts of those we Leave behind is not to die.
Virginia was born Aug. 1, 1927 in Fletcher to Ethel and Frank Brooks and passed from this life on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Updated: April 2, 2023 @ 5:21 am
A private graveside service with family members will be held at a later date.
Virginia attended school in Rocky Ford, and graduated from Fletcher High School, Class of 1945. After graduation she moved to Lawton and was employed by Bell Telephone Company.
In 1946 she married her childhood sweetheart, Alton Huffine, who had just returned from World War II. While living in Lawton their two daughters were born, Judy Price and Debbie Scally.
Virginia worked as a receptionist at American National Bank in Lawton until Alton retired from Civil Service at Fort Sill. For the next 10 years she and Alton were manager/Inn Keepers for Holiday Inns and Ramada Inns.
She and Alton retired and moved to Pottsboro, Texas in 1985. Virginia worked as a volunteer for the Resale Barn for the next 10 years where she met and loved all her customers who came in to shop.
She is a charter member of Lakeway United Methodist Church in Pottsboro and a member of the 11th Hour Choir.
Her love of gardening is known by many.
Virginia is predeceased by her beloved husband, Alton, who passed away on Dec. 22, 2010; one son-in-law, Tom Scally; parents, Ethel and Frank Brooks; sisters: Linda Smith, and Evelyn Lancaster and two brothers: Orvil and Gene Brooks.
She is survived by her daughters: Judy Kay Price and her husband, Steve of Tyler, and Debbie Scally of Azle; four grandchildren: Tisha Jones and Tiffany McDonald and her husband Michael, both of Fort Worth, TX; Jeremy Rouse and James Rouse, both of Azle; two great-grandchildren: Katilynn Marie Rouse of Azle, and Nathaniel Blackley and Eliot McDonald of Fort Worth, TX.
