Virginia Elizabeth Allen was born on July 14, 1956 in Sendai, Japan to Sir Mack H. Allen Jr and Suzue Suzuki Allen. She died on Sept. 10, 2021 in Lawton, surrounded by family, at the age of 65.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers; father Sir Mack H. Allen Jr.; mother Suzue Suzuki Allen; brothers, Thomas H. Allen and James H. Allen.
Survivors include her brothers: Peter S. Allen of Carson, CA; Robert M. Allen; Raleigh P. Allen; and Sir Alexander “Chew” Allen of Lawton; nieces, Danyelle Tucker and husband Mario of Minooka, IL; Nicole and Jessica Allen of Hutchinson, KS; nephews: Anthony Allen of Richton Park, IL; Toshiro Washington of Columbia, SC, and Christopher Allen and wife Katie of Erie, CO; great-nieces: Amaya Tucker of Minooka, IL; Leilani Tucker of Justice, IL and Maya Allen of Richton Park, IL; great-nephews: Ryan Tucker of Justice, IL; Quentin Tucker of Minooka, IL; a sister-in-law, Lena Allen wife of James H. Allen Jr in Richton Park, IL; aunt Mattie Hicks & Linda White in Detroit MI; friends of the family; George Orange, Joanna Sorenson, Erika Belevit, Ayala, Botts, Jenkins, Smith, Peacock and Camp families.
Funeral services for Virginia Elizabeth Allen will be on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel. The family will have a visitation on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
“In the Shadow of the Wichitas” celebrates the rich cultural history of Lawton, Oklahoma. The four-part documentary seeks to recognize key participants in the area’s development and was produced by The Lawton Constitution with support from Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Comanche Home Cen…
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.