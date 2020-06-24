Funeral service for Virginia Brewczynski will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 in First Baptist Church with Rev. Tom Willoughby and Rev. Kenneth Cantrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Virginia Brewczynski died Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 89. She was born August 10, 1930 in Elmore City, Oklahoma to Rev. Noah and Mary (Coppenbarger) Ivans. She lived in Alex, Dibble, Healdton and Chickasha before moving to Lawton. She attended school at Emerson Elementary and then Lawton Junior and Senior High Schools, graduating with honors in 1949. Her education would be furthered by attending credit bureau management institutes at both Kansas University and the University of Texas, earning credentials as a Certified Credit Bureau Executive. She married Leon Brewczynski on July 27, 1949 in Lawton.
Virginia began working for the Lawton Retail Merchants Association in 1948, while in high school, and became Executive Vice President and CEO, retiring in 1996. She served as former president to the Associated Credit Bureaus of Midwest (4-state region), former president of District 7 Credit Association, corresponding secretary of Oklahoma B & PW, and board member for both the Oklahoma Retail Merchants Association and the Oklahoma Credit Counseling Service. She later owned and operated Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio from 1996 until 2019.
Community involvement was important to Virginia. She was a member of: the Lawton Chamber of Commerce and served two terms on the Board of Directors; active with the Cameron University Foundation and served as secretary 11 years; member of Lawton-Fort Sill United Way and served as Drive Chairman in the 1970’s; Cameron University President’s Partners, Cannon Cockers; Great Plains Technology Center Foundation; Lawton Food Bank Board of Directors from 1991-1997; Lawton Knife and Fork Club where she was past Secretary; Lawton Business and Professional Women’s Club since 1955 and served as president; Lawton Credit Professionals International since 1962 and served three separate terms as president; Citizens Bank and Local Oklahoma Bank board member; and served on the Southwestern Medical Center Board of Directors for 15 years. She was also a member of First Baptist Church.
Her involvement and pursuit of excellence did not go unnoticed. She was awarded with the Virginia Brewczynski Endowed Chair in the Business Department of Cameron University in 1994 by the Retail Merchants Association. She was also awarded First Lady of the Year by Beta Sigma Phi, Woman of the Year by the Lawton Business and Professional Women and Woman of the Year by the Lawton Credit Professionals. She was honored as First Lady of Credit by District 7 Credit Association, Outstanding Woman of Comanche County in 1998 and Citizen of the Month in July of 1998.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Mike Thompson, Lawton; two grandsons and their wives, Chris and Tatiana Thompson, Dallas, Texas, and Blake and Lindsey Thompson, Oklahoma City; her niece Traci Stallings, Las Vegas, Nevada and her two sons Todd and Trent; niece and her husband Shirley and Art Kjersten; and nephew and wife, Don and Marilyn Ivans.
Her husband, Leon Brewczynski, parents, Noah and Mary Ivans, brothers, Clayde and Chester Ivans, and sister, Mary Alice Ivans, preceded her in death.
