Funeral service for Virgil Ray Bultman will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor of St. John Lutheran Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Virgil Ray Bultman, 91, of Strasburg, Colorado, passed away Saturday evening, Nov. 13, 2021, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Meeker, Colorado.
The son of Henry F. and Hilda (Scholle) Bultman he was born Nov. 6, 1930, in Norborne, Missouri. Virgil graduated from Elkhart High School with the Class of 1948. The family moved to Elkhart from Carrolton, Missouri in 1944. The Bultman family business at that time was custom harvesting from Plains, Kansas to the Canadian Border cutting wheat and row crops. In 1948 the family then opened Bultman, Inc. business in Elkhart, Kansas.
Virgil served his country in the United States Army from July 1951 — July 1953, he was honorably discharged as a corporal.
Virgil married Shirley J Malone on June 30, 1957, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Texhoma.
After the passing of his wife Shirley, Virgil moved in with his oldest daughter Angela and husband Chuck, they did many things as a family. He enjoyed the vacations, where he took to fishing, Virgil really enjoyed fishing with the grandkids and great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Shirley; his parents; one brother, Norman Bultman; brother-in-law, Leo Thom; sisters-in-law: Betty Ann Bultman; Loretta Unfred; Dorothy Bultman; Delores Thom; grandson, Heath McCauley.
Survivors include three daughters: Angela and husband, Chuck Acker of Strasburg, Colorado; Arleen and husband, James Few of Old River Winfree, Texas; Adura and husband Tom Faul of LaPorte, Colorado; six grandchildren: Winston McCauley and partner Chelsea Quinn; Jared McCauley and wife Tesla; Dallas McCauley and wife Lindsey; Eric Barb and wife Aubrey, all of Ulysses, Kansas; Daralene Cossey and husband Jason of Huntsville, Arkansas; TaNette Faul and partner Lawrence Diaz of Loveland, Colorado; Kayla and Patrick Flanagin of San Antonio, Texas; 12 great-grandchildren: (Winston and Chelsea’s kids) Makenna, Richard Jr., and Naomi Quinn; (Jared and Tesla’s) McKenzie McCauley; (Heath’s Kids) Neveah, Ashlynn, and Kayden McCauley; (Dallas and Lindsey’s kids) Madysyn, Braylyn, and Haven McCauley; (Eric and Aubrey’s Kids) Kamric and Kaiya Barb; (TaNette and Lawrence’s Kids) TyRiek Romero, Angelina (Angel), Destiny, and Santana Diaz; (Daralene and Jason’s Kids) Jaylene and Darason Cossey, (Kayla and Patrick’s) Parker Flanagin; three brothers: Eldon Bultman; Roy Lee Bultman; Melvin Bultman and wife Ruby; sister-in-law, Betty D. Bultman of Garden City, Kansas.
