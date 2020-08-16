Funeral Services for Virgil King, 88, Walters will be in the Walters Church of the Nazarene on Tuesday, August 18 at 2:00 p.m., Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters with burial in the Walters Cemetery. Viewing 1-8pm on Sunday and 9am-8pm on Monday with Visitation on Sunday evening
Virgil Lee King was born to Burley Ithamer and Clara Lenora (Lewis) King on November 6, 1931 in Watchorn, OK and departed this life in Cache, OK on August 12, 2020 at the age of 88 years, 9 months and 6 days.
Virgil grew up in the communities of Lelah of Pawnee County, Elmore City and Temple where he graduated from THS in 1951. He served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1952-1954, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Around 1957 he made Walters his home and worked various jobs until hiring on with Civil Service at Fort Sill in 1962 as an electronic Technician.
He married Minnie Ruth on January 29, 1969 in Walters. He retired in 2000 after 38 years at Ft. Sill. Virgil was an active member of the Walters Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed playing the guitar but his real gift was fixing things, especially anything electric.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Burley and Clara King; his wife Minnie Ruth in 2009; and 5 siblings, William Edward “Bill” King, Viola King Smith, Reece Burl King, Roy Clayton King and WA “Curley” King; and a great granddaughter, Kayla Michelle Goss.
Survivors include his daughter, Dianne Harrison of Cache, OK; his sister, Dorothy Courtright of Temple, OK; 3 grandchildren, Teresa Bailey, Brandon Goss, and Pauliena Blanchard and husband Wesley; 9 great grandchildren, Chloe, Oaklynn, Jacob, Alyssa, Alex, Jaxson, Nick, Paul and Macy; 2 great-great grandchildren, Payslee and Karson; a bonus granddaughter, Nicole and husband Jamie, and their kids, Braylen, Kenley, Bentlee, Kash and Emmy Jo; a niece, Vikie Jeffrey and husband Doug, numerous other beloved nieces, nephews and friends.