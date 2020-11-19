Virgil Karty of Anadarko went to his heavenly home on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020 in Ft. Worth.
Graveside service will 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Little Washita Cemetery in Fletcher with Rev. Bill Foote officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Virgil was born in Lawton on March 22, 1956 to Deloris Wooth Karty and Kenneth Karty. He graduated from Cyril High School after which he attended and graduated Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kansas and received his Associates Degree in Physical Education. Virgil attended the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Artesia, New Mexico. He was then employed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs as a BIA Law Enforcement Officer in Anadarko for many years, Comanche Nation Law Enforcement and Comanche Nation Casino as a security officer, also at Indian City in Anadarko, and as head of surveillance for the Caddo Nation Casino until it closed.
He enjoyed going to garage sales with his mother and gun shows, he collected guns, knives, Indian artifacts and cowboy hats. He was a member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. Virgil was also an avid OU Sooner fan.
He is survived by: a brother and sister-in-law Robert and Tania Karty of Anadarko; two sisters: Happie Olcseary of Georgia and Laura Heminokey of Lawton; 4 nieces: Amber and Alyesa Karty of Lawton, Jill and Jeri of Georgia.
He is preceded in death by: mother Deloris Karty and father Kenneth Karty; maternal grandparents Owen and Velma Woothtakewahbitty and paternal grandparents George and Kate Karty.