Funeral service for Virgie Lorene Bagwell, 84, of Lawton will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Whinery Huddleston Funeral Chapel with Pastor David Bagwell officiating.
Burial will be at a later date under the direction of Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service.
Lorene was born June 10, 1937 to Elmo Wilson and Thelma Pauline Sharp Parker in McAlester, and moved to Amarillo, TX at age three where she grew up and attended all schools. She married the love of her life, James Elmer Bagwell on June 29, 1954 in Amarillo, TX at San Jacinto Baptist Church. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary before his death in 2018.
She completed the LVN/LPN program at Amarillo College and moved to Lawton in 1965. She began a nursing career spanning more than 30 years, working in a variety of hospitals and doctor’s offices. As a military wife, she followed her husband in his military career around the world. Lorene loved her family, friends and her faithful dogs. She was a wife, grandmother of four and great-grandmother of seven. Most of all she loved her beautiful children. She was a strong, thoughtful and loving woman who enjoyed bingo, bowling, fishing, crafts and shopping (especially for others).
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Elmer Bagwell; parents, Elmo Wilson and Thelma Pauline Parker; her father-in-law, Ezra Joseph Bagwell and mother-in-law, Mary Pearlee Callaway Bagwell; both sets of grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins and her faithful dogs Sugar and Sadie.
Lorene is survived by her son, Lt. Col. retired James Donald Bagwell and his wife MaryAlice of Buffalo, NY; her daughter, Sandra Kaye Scott of Lawton; her brother-in-law, Charles Bagwell and his wife Geneva of Amarillo, TX; her nephews: Steven Bagwell and his wife Belinda of Dallas, TX and David Bagwell and his wife Lorri of Canyon, TX; granddaughters: Erin Bagwell-Mastrocola and her husband Sal of Buffalo, NY; Nicole Hutchinson and her husband Jamie of El Paso, TX; Sara Scott and her partner Isiaih Dickerson of Lawton; her grandson, Tyler Bagwell and his partner, Tara Smith of Buffalo, NY; seven great-grandchildren: Braylen, Kenley, Bentlee, Kash and Emmy Jo of El Paso, TX and Virginia Rose and Poppy James of Buffalo, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorene’s honor to the Humane Society of Lawton-Comanche County at: www.LawtonHumaneSociety.org