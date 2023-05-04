CACHE — Funeral service for Violet Burk, 94, of Cache, Oklahoma, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Pratt of Lawton First Assembly officiating.

Mrs. Burk passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at her home in Cache, Oklahoma.

