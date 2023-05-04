CACHE — Funeral service for Violet Burk, 94, of Cache, Oklahoma, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Pratt of Lawton First Assembly officiating.
Mrs. Burk passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at her home in Cache, Oklahoma.
Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Violet was born on Aug. 11, 1928, in Cache, Oklahoma, to Herbert and Luda (Bates) Colvin. She grew up in Cache where she attended school. Violet married Jake Burk on Feb. 5, 1944, and they lived in Cache and Lawton before moving to Altus, Oklahoma, in 1957 and where they owned and operated Farmer’s Insurance and later Jake Burk Realty and Insurance Company. In 1981, they returned to Cache and owned Burk’s Kwik Stop before retiring in 2001. Violet also owned and operated Granny’s Kountry Kubbard. She loved to china paint, read, and listen to Christian music. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Altus where she was very active and later First Baptist Church of Cache and Lawton First Assembly. Violet was often called upon as a mighty Prayer Warrior.
She is survived by her children: Don Burk and wife, Debra McTaggart, of Yukon, OK, Victoria Merrick and husband, Harold “Sonny,” of Florida; and Richard Burk, of Cache, OK; her daughter-in-law, Lucia Burk; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jake Burk; her son, Ron Burk; and her two brothers: Kenneth Colvin and Louie Van Colvin.