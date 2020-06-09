Vincent Dean “Hair Bear” Marra
Vincent Dean Marra passed away at a local care facility on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from a prolonged illness. Cremation services are under the care of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Services. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Vincent was born on December 19, 1961 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Anthony
and Beverly Marra. He attended Lawton Public schools and graduated from Eisenhower High School. He held many adventurous jobs and was a free spirit. Vince made great friends throughout his life and will always be remembered for his outgoing personality and unending sense of humor.
He is survived by his son, David Kerr of Lawton, his brother Tony Marra and sister in law, Espy Ramirez of Lawton, his sister, Tammy Dickson and brother in law, Jim Dickson of York, Pennsylvania, many nieces and nephews as well as his beloved friends. Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Beverly, his brother, John Marra, his sister, Terry Marsh and a nephew, David Michael Gutierrez.
