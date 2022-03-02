Funeral services for Vida Mae Jones will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 at Sterling United Methodist Church, Sterling, with Pastor Chris Stinnett officiating.
Burial will follow in Sterling Cemetery, Sterling, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Vida Mae Jones, 87, Sterling, passed from this life on Feb. 27, 2022 at her home in Sterling.
Vida Mae Jones was born in Fletcher, on June 13, 1934, she was the sixth of eight children of Glenn D. and Ida (Austin) Mullenix. She attended Fletcher Schools until 1952 when she married the love of her life, Noel Gene Jones. Vida transferred and graduated from Sterling High School in 1953. They lived briefly in Sterling until Gene was drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. Upon his discharge they returned to Sterling, then settled for several years in Enid, before returning once again to Sterling for the rest of their days. She was a devout Methodist and extremely active in the church for many years. She served as a Sunday School teacher, was active in the choir, the Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF) as well as the Methodist Women’s Group. She was also involved in Cub Scouts. She never worked outside the home and was a lifelong homemaker or housewife. Those who knew her best know that being a housewife was a never-ending job. So, to say she never worked is unforgivably misleading. She was undyingly devoted to her family and often worked long hours preparing meals, mending clothes, nursing her sick or injured husband, son, or grandchildren often when she herself was also sick or injured.
She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, a grandson, Eric Jones, and her husband of 66 years Noel Gene Jones.
She is survived by a sister, Darlene Clinkenbeard of El Reno; son, Michael Gene and wife Rhonda Jones of Sterling; two grandsons: Michael Glenn and wife Emily Jones of Lawton; and Scott Mitchell Jones of Duncan; and five (with one on the way) great-grandchildren.