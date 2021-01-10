Memorial service for Vida Faye Potter, 90, of Lawton will be at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Jae Chang U.S. Army officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Vida died on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 following a lengthy illness.
She was born March 10, 1930 in Rush Springs, to Mary and Verner Graham. After graduating from Rush Springs High School, she came to Lawton in 1950 and worked for Public Service Company of Oklahoma for several years. She married Captain Gabe W. Potter on Aug. 19, 1955 at Fort Sill and joined her husband on his three-year tour of duty in Worms, Germany. Following their return to the United States, they settled in California first in Los Angeles, where Gabe retired from the U.S. Army at Fort MacArthur, and then in Cathedral City, where Vida and Gabe managed a supermarket and later operated a Montgomery Ward catalog agency.
She returned to Lawton in 1970 and worked for 33 years representing various vendors of the Army Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES), including PXs at Fort Sill and BXs at Altus, Sheppard and Tinker Air Force bases.
Vida was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sister, Barbara Rae Trenholm, and son, Michael Potter.
Survivors include two daughters: Lori Wilford and Jackie Ehrlich, both of Lawton; son, Mark Potter, of Vernon, Texas; and son and daughter-in-law, Jim Potter and Nancy Reed, of Cotopaxi, Colorado; 9 grandchildren including Jennifer Esquer, Crystal Esquer, Emily Esquer, Alisa Wilford, Justin Wilford, Sarah Ehrlich, Brayden Ehrlich, Jackson Potter and Aimee Potter; 14 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
