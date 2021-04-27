Viewing for Victoria Ruffin, 52, Lawton, will be 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Howard-Harris Funeral Services.
Mrs. Victoria Ruffin passed away Friday April 23, 2021.
