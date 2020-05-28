Memorial Services for Vicky Lynn Drzewucki, of Lawton will be held at Cache New Life Assembly on Saturday, May 30th at 2:00 pm with David McCracken and Nancy Dacci officiating.
Vicky passed away from this earth on Friday, May 22, 2020 with her daughter Amanda by her side.
Vicky was born on August 1st, 1957 in Lawton to Gene and Juanita Maxfield (Nelson). She moved to Texas in 1988 where she worked as a realtor. She moved back to Lawton in 2000 and worked in Geronimo as Treasurer and then later she worked as a caregiver. Vicky enjoyed her family and friends and she was a lover of all animals.
She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Amanda and Shannon Brown, of Yukon, OK; her granddaughters, Sydney and Skyler Brown, of Yukon, OK; her grandsons, Edguardo and Micheal Rivera, of Lawton, and Scotty Story, of Oklahoma City, OK; three great grandchildren; her sister and brother in law, Gail and Jerry Dixon of Cache, OK; many nieces and nephews; and a special aunt, Shirley Robinett, of Oklahoma City, OK.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father Lloyd Nelson; her daughter Amy Rivera; her sisters, Gloria Porter, Delores Dixon; and her nephew, Robbie Harrison.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.