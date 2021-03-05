Funeral service for Vickie Ruth Snider will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Letitia Baptist Church with Matt Kelly, Pastor officiating.
Vickie Ruth Snider died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Oklahoma City at the age of 71. She was born on Nov. 19, 1949 to Jesse and Ruth Klein Taff in the Angus Clinic in Lawton.
She was schooled at Jefferson Elementary, Central Jr High and Lawton High School. She received her cosmetology license from Lawton Beauty College in July 1967. She graduated from Lawton High in 1968. While attending what was then Cameron College, she was involved in VICA (Vocational Industrial Clubs of America) and served as local, district, state and national officer including National President in 1969.
On Aug. 21, 1970 she married Jerry Snider. They celebrated 50 years together this past summer. They have two daughters, Kendra and Keana.
When the girls became old enough to join 4-H, Vickie and Jerry became very involved as volunteer leaders and Vickie was offered the position of 4-H Program Assistant to Lynne Beam for the Stephens County Extension Office. She drove a school bus for most 4-H activities for about 12 years and was the first female school board member for the Central High School district.
Jerry and Vickie have farmed for 25 years east of Lawton. While their girls were growing up, they raised show pigs and show lambs.
A member of Letitia Baptist Church, Vickie served on various committees and was Sunday School teacher for the Children’s Department and the Amazing Grace Sunday School class.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry; daughters: Kendra Moreland and fiancée Clay Burtrum of Perkins; and Keana Ayers and husband Paul of Muskogee. Their precious grandchildren include: Addie Moreland and husband TJ and their kids: Zoe, Cayden and Easton of Cushing; Gracen and Mattlin Stanek of Perkins; and Bryce Ayers and Ashtyn Ayers and fiancée Brett Taber of Muskogee.
She is also survived by her brother, Darrell Taff and his wife, Rhonda of Cullman, AL and sister-in-law Linda Taff of Lawton; two nephews and their wives: Shane and Eva Taff of Duncan and Derrick and Patricia Taff of Penn State, PA; and nieces: Kim Taff of Fletcher and Makayla Swann of Orlando, FL. The Snider family includes her brothers-in-law and wives: Roger and Jane Snider; Lonnie and Terri Snider; Yogi Ramirez; and sisters-in-law and husband: Debbie and Johnny Payne and Barbara and Rocky Bray. Nieces and nephews on the Snider side include: Beth and Donald Schoppa; Lynn Wootton; Curtis and Dhana Tater; Tim and Tracy Snider; Chase and MaryJane Oliver; Ryan Snider; Jenny Baggett; Jeremy Payne; Chris Payne; Amber Payne; Stephen and Andrea Bray; Stephanie and Adam Oberst. There are also many great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins with the closest being Patricia Higgins, Joy Miller and Kenneth Klein.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Jesse Taff, and Marvin and Ruth Taff Rogers and mother and father-in-law: Floyda Mae and James Snider, brother Johnny Taff; brother-in-law, James Snider and sister-in-law, Helen Snider Ramirez.
