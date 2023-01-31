Vickie N. Hartman Barney died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at her residence in Lawton, at the age of 81.

She was born Nov. 27, 1941 in Sayre, to Orville “Pete” and Bessie Hartman. Vickie attended school in Sayre and graduated from Sayre High School in 1959. Following graduation, she moved to Edmond where she attended Central State University. She graduated in 1963 with a teaching degree and moved to Lawton where she taught fourth grade at Westwood and Whittier Elementary Schools.

