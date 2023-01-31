Vickie N. Hartman Barney died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at her residence in Lawton, at the age of 81.
She was born Nov. 27, 1941 in Sayre, to Orville “Pete” and Bessie Hartman. Vickie attended school in Sayre and graduated from Sayre High School in 1959. Following graduation, she moved to Edmond where she attended Central State University. She graduated in 1963 with a teaching degree and moved to Lawton where she taught fourth grade at Westwood and Whittier Elementary Schools.
She married Dr. Donald Charles Barney in 1966 and they had two children, Chuck (Donald Charles Barney, II) and Bryn Kristin. The next two decades were spent helping her husband in his practice, raising their two children and joining such groups as the Lawton Junior Service League and Toastmasters International. In 2000, after her husband passed away, Vickie began caring for her mother and splitting her time between Lawton and South Padre Island. Although she enjoyed the time she spent with her friends down south, her real joy was her three grandsons. She loved watching them grow up and would brag about them every chance she got.
Vickie never met a stranger and would always give everyone a smile and a compliment. She was always positive and looked for the good in everyone and in every situation. Her huge loving and giving heart were only overshadowed by how courageous and strong she was. If you knew Vickie, you were blessed and loved.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her son.
She is survived by her daughter, Bryn; grandsons: Wyatt, Don and Bobby; two stepsons; two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; cousins and many wonderful friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center, 104 NW 31st Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.