Vickie Lynn Mahsetky Moffett

Vickie Lynn Moffett went to her heavenly home on April 17, 2023, in Oklahoma City.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Foote officiating. Burial follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Vickie was born in Lawton on Oct. 18, 1961, to Mack and Madeline (Poahway) Mahsetky. She loved her family and was a proud member of the Comanche Nation and was also of Kiowa decent. Vickie was a very good cook and she was very protective of her family. Vickie was an avid softball player in Lawton and abroad while stationed in Germany. She was a cashier at Country Mart Grocery Store for many years.
Vickie was preceded in death by her grandparents: Nestler Poahway and Jenny Geimausaddle; parents: Mack Mahsetky Sr. and Madeline Poahway-Spicer; uncles: Rayfield Poahway, Sullivan Poahway and Mathew Poahway; sisters: Libby Ann Stockton, Marilyn Denise Figueroa, Michaela Mahsetky-Gutierrez; brothers: Patrick, Michael, Larry and Gary Mahsetky.
Survivors include aunt, Geraldine Poahway; daughter, Melissa O’Guinn; grandsons: Jordan Moffett, Michael Moffett, Dustin Moffett and Welsey Vann; sisters: Lana Brannum, Cheryl Duran, Jackie Mahsetky, Genevieve Poahway McIntyre, Donna Mahsetky Crane and Summer Mahsetky; brothers: Mack Mike Mahsetky Jr. and Michael Wolfe.