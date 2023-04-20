Vickie Lynn Mahsetky Moffett

Vickie Lynn Moffett went to her heavenly home on April 17, 2023, in Oklahoma City.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Foote officiating. Burial follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.

