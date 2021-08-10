Funeral service for Vickie Lynn Baldwin, 62 of Lawton will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Ms. Baldwin went to meet her Savior in Heaven on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Vickie Lynn Baldwin was born on Jan. 8, 1959 in Lawton, to Jack Brown and Lillian Christine Kyle. She previously worked on Fort Sill at the Commissary. Prior to her journey home, she drove a school bus for Lawton Public Schools. She loved each of the children on her bus as if they were her own. She loved being surrounded by children, always taking them in and loving them as her own. Over the years she fostered and cared for many children.
Vickie loved to garden and was able to find the beauty in everything. She loved beautiful things, decorating for every occasion. She loved to cook and would bring the family together with her treasured recipes for every occasion. Her beautiful smile and warm words made everyone feel welcomed and loved.
Vickie’s love for God and her family were her biggest blessings in life. She will be greatly missed by all who love her.
Vickie was preceded in death by her brother, Aaron Brown; her nephew, Brandon Drennon; and the love of her life, Leonard Baldwin.
She is survived by her mother, Lillian Christine Kyle, of Lawton; her sisters and brother-in-law: Debra Brown-Drennon, of Sterling; and Tina and Willie Resto, of Killeen, TX; her sons and daughter-in-law: Jimmy “Jimbo” Jr, and Shanna Cann, of Lawton; and Aaron Baldwin, of Lawton; her daughters and a son-in-law: ShayRela Cann and Eric Martin, of Lawton; and LaRisa Harding, of North Carolina; her grandchildren: Jimmy “Bo” Cann; Jacob Cann; Nathaniel Winn; Natalie Shaw; Alexa Hufnagel; Hennassey Hawes; and Josiah Worrell; her foster children: Phillip Johnson; Yolanda Williams; Maria Reyes-Farmer; Stacey WolfChief; and many nieces and nephews; and a close friend, Chris Winn.