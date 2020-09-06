Funeral for Vickie Luna-Caldwell will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Teel, pastor of Cameron Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Monday at the funeral home. The service may be view by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting The Becker Rabon Funeral Home facebook page.
Vickie Luna-Caldwell, age 60, formerly of Cache, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Oklahoma City. Vickie was born in Lawton on January 31, 1960 to Albert and Jayne (Provine) Isaac. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1978. She married Joe Earl Luna in May 1979. He died in November of 1989. Vickie accepted Jesus Christ for sure and for certain as her Lord and Savior in 1988. She married Ray Caldwell, Jr. in April of 1994.
She was a homemaker as well as secretary and office clerk for her husband’s and son’s businesses. She was a member of Cameron Baptist Church where she served as Vacation Bible School teacher and other support areas as long as her health permitted. She was also a former officer of the Cache PTO, the Cache Band Boosters, and the Lawton Iris Society. Her favorite hobbies were genealogy and collecting carnival glass.
Survivors include: her husband; son, Ray Caldwell III; daughter, Kristina Luna; two granddaughters, Addie and Amelia Murry; brother, Jimmy Isaac; three sisters, Lori Clearwater, Teresa Short and Cindy Green; step-brother, Jay Boyd; mother, Martha Jayne Green; step-mother, Donna Brown; step-grandmother, Flossie Smith; aunts, uncles and many precious nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert M. Isaac and her adopted parents, Jose and Elizabeth Luna.
