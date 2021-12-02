The family of Vickie LaRue Slatten, 69, are saddened to announce her passing on Nov. 28, 2021. Vickie was born to Vic Paddyaker and Rose Caddo on Nov. 3, 1952.
Some of the things she loved to do was spending time with family, reading her Bible, doing puzzles and bead work. She especially enjoyed watching her grandson, Mitchell, race and spoiling her granddaughter, Wynona. Vickie also took pleasure in being a foster parent for a little over three years.
She worked as a House Keeper Supervisor for many years at Motel 6 and Ramada, where she retired from. Even after retiring she continued to clean houses. She was also self-employed as a painter for over 40 years.
She leaves to cherish her memory many family and friends but most of all her husband, Jim. They met at Eagle Park in 1967 and married shortly after on Nov. 13, 1967.
Survivors include her husband, of the home, Jimmy Slatten; daughter, Tina Henson and spouse, Tim; son, Jerry Slatten and spouse Terri; sisters: Lenora Maharry, Judy Clowser, and Dorothy Jensen; brother, Jerry Paddyaker; grandchildren: Mitchell Henson, Katharine Henson and Wynona Slatten.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vic Paddyaker and Rose Caddo; sons: Jimmy Slatten and Jeffery Slatten; brothers: Lawrence Paddyaker and Larry Paddyaker; and sister, Nancy Pangus.
Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Deyo Mission Cemetery under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Complete Home Health & Hospice and their staff for caring for our loved one in her last days.