Graveside funeral service for Vickie L. Riley will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin with Dr. William F. Watkins officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Vickie L. Riley died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at the age of 76. She was born on Dec. 22, 1945 in Walters, to Denton Langford and Doris Correll Langford Roach. She attended Cameron College, where she met and her future husband, Larry H. Riley, at the age of 20. After living in Virginia for a brief while, Vickie and her husband, who passed away in January 2021, made their home in Lawton for many years. Mrs. Riley was a faithful member of Locust Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived her son, Larry H. Riley II, Lawton; stepfather, Al Roach, Lawton; uncles: J.B. Langford and Robert Langford, Lawton; Frank Langford, Blanchard; Dale Langford, Bowie, Texas; aunt, Linda Rhoads, Geronimo; nieces: Stephanie Killian, Frederick, Maryland, and Micky Ogburn and her husband, David, Richmond, Virginia, and great-nieces and nephews: Dave Ogburn and his wife, Ali, and great great-niece, Emma, San Angelo, Texas; Matthew Ogburn and wife, Nicole, Richmond, Virginia; Elizabeth “Libby” Eversull and her husband, Ian, and great great-niece, Collins, and Genny Killian, Frederick, Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Locust Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 11848 NE Townley Road, Elgin, OK 73538.