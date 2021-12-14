Funeral service for Vickie Elizabeth Wainscott, 64, of Lawton will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Dr. David King officiating, the former pastor of Calvary Baptist Church.
Vickie passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 in Lawton.
A burial will be held at Highland Cemetery at a later date.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 from Noon until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Vickie was born on Dec. 20, 1956 in Fort Benning, Georgia to Virgil Edward and Mary Ruth Daugherty. The family traveled through the military and moved to Lawton when Vickie was a small child. She attended Eisenhower High School before marrying Michael Wainscott on June 22, 1973 at Fort Sill. They made their home in Rush Springs and later Geronimo and Medicine Park before moving to Lawton/ Fort Sill in 1987. She was a homemaker and loved arts crafts. For a short period of time she made bunnies and bears to sell at the craft show and also enjoyed canning and sewing, especially for her girls. Vickie dedicated her life to her family and grandchildren. She liked her shows, Housewives, Gordon Ramsey, Cops and Live PD and she also liked shopping.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law:, Kim and Tim Sammons, of Lawton; Michele and Shane Carroll, of Eucha; her son, Jeffrey Wainscott, of Lawton; her grandchildren and their spouses: Kourtney and Camden Brown; Lacey Hoon; Kaitlyn Sammons; Keagan and Sara Hoon; Tanner and Kaylynn Sammons; Karley Sammons; Presley Hoon; Natalie Wainscott; Annisten MacArthur, and Lawless Wainscott; her great-grandchildren: Hayden Brown; Kynleigh Brown; and Olivia Brown; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Armeldia Wainscott, of Duncan; her nieces and nephews and their spouses: Donnie and Dawn Wainscott; Wes and Angela Wainscott; Steve and Lori McLain; Jerry McLain; Susan and Rick Streety; and Ricky McLain; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael Wainscott who passed away on Sept. 15, 2020; her sister, Monta Daugherty; and her brother, Virgil Edward Daugherty.