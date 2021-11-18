Mrs. Foster passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at her home in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Vickie was born on March 10, 1954 in Abilene, Texas to Joe Don and Margaret Jean (West) Mitchell. She grew up in Abilene where she attended school, graduating from Abilene High School in 1972. She married Joe Lester and was a homemaker. Mr. Lester passed away in 1979. She married Gary Foster on Dec. 4, 1983 in Abilene, Texas. Vickie worked as a Dental Lab Technician and later continued her career while living in Austin, Texas and Midland, Texas. She and Gary lived in Germany before moving to Lawton in 2006. Vickie worked for Dentek on Fort Sill, earning her many awards including Employee of the Year. She retired this year due to her health. Vickie was a Christian who was a loving and kind inspiration to many people. She was very active in Al-Anon and helped many others through this program and in many other ways.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Gary Foster, of the home; her mother, Margaret Jean Mitchell, of Abilene, Texas; her step daughter, Kelly Foster, of San Angelo, TX; her step son, David Foster; two brothers and a sister-in-law: Stuart and Molly Mitchell, of Denton, TX and Steven Mitchell, of Abilene, TX; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Neely, of Abilene, TX; her grandchildren: Simon Sampson; Jordan Baggett; Monica Baggett; and Ella Foster; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of loving friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joe Don Mitchell; her daughter, Sonya Lester; and her sister, Donna Marjean Flowers.