Vesta June “V.J.” Snelson, age 89, Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Lawton. She was born in Shawnee, on Jan. 9, 1932 to James W. Carter, Jr. and Iona Gail (Shroyer) Carter. She married William John “Bill” Snelson, Sr. on Sept. 20, 1952 in Oklahoma City. Vesta came to Lawton when her father retired there. She graduated from Central State College in Edmond with a Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics and enjoyed sewing, cooking, and gardening. Vesta was an excellent singer and while living in Louisiana performed in plays. Vesta also had the ability to crow like a rooster. She enjoyed her time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Chism of Prairieville, Louisiana and Carol June Snelson of Mesquite, Texas, one son, Petty Officer 1st Class (Retired) William John Snelson, Jr. and wife Dorothy Jean “Dottie” of Lawton; six grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 17 great great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Louise Winn and husband Warren Robert Winn of Oklahoma City; and other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Spc. Jonathan Bryan Chism, and one sister, Ann Lee Carter.
