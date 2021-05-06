Funeral service for Vesta June “V.J.” Snelson will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Holder, Pastor of Ringling Apostolic Church, Ringling, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will follow in Paradise Valley Cemetery, north of Lawton.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Vesta June “V.J.” Snelson, 89, Lawton, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Lawton.
