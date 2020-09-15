Verwyn L. Poafpybitty-Nevaquaya 71 passed away Sunday September 13th, 2020.
Graveside Service will be 10:00 AM Wednesday September 16th, 2020 at Post Oak Cemetery Indiahoma with Rev. Richard Blackburn officiating under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM-5:00 PM Tuesday September 15th, 2020 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Verwyn was born February 23rd, 1949 in Lawton to Frank and Irene (Chappabitty) Poafpybitty. She grew up in Indiahoma. She later went to Berkley College in Berkley CA. She loved to travel with her family, cook and was a civil activist and a member of AIM, and was an advocate of education and educational rights of Native American children in the Dallas Texas area. She was the granddaughter of Otis and Lucy Quassycheeky Chappabitty and Robert and Mahrahwaddi Poafpybitty. She was a proud member of the Comanche Nation.
She is survived by her husband Malcolm Nevaquaya, children; Monique Nevaquaya and Aaron Nevaquaya all of Lawton. Two Sisters; Theresa Poafpybitty of Dallas TX, Paula Clark of Indiahoma and one brother Gary Poafpybitty of Indiahoma. Grandchildren; Moses, Athena, Camille, Demetrius, Kenai, Emma Dawn, and Cassie. Numerous other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Irene Poafpybitty, Aunts; Marjorie Niyah and Betty Pahchecka and Uncle Edwin Chappabitty Sr. Brothers; Robert Poafpybitty Sr. Jerald Poafpybitty and her sisters; Laverna Hoahwah, Phyllis Poafpybitty, Coeur’ d Alene Jacob and Francella Thom.